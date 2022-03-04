Nicki Minaj's Son Already Has His Own Sense Of Humor

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son into the world in September 2020. Since then, the "Chun Swae" rapper has given fans glimpses into her son's personality on social media, where she refers to him as "Papa Bear." Almost a year after giving birth, the Queen of the Barbz uploaded adorable at-home footage of the family. In the short clip posted to Instagram September 2021, Minaj and Petty sat on a couch with their son while encouraging the infant to talk. He blurted out "Hi," which caused the parents to gasp on camera.

Becoming a mother had a major impact on Minaj, as it changed her perspective on life. "I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe," Minaj said while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February. She also revealed that her son's attitude had developed along with his vocabulary. "He's just walking around and telling everybody, grown adults, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?'" Minaj said.

For Christmas, the "Bussin'" rapper got her little man a toy convertible Lamborghini to drive that came with vanity license plates. "I'm in dem cabinets. U babies neva there. Playin wit Tupperware. Plates say #PapaBEAR," Minaj wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her son in his new ride. A few months later, she shared a hilarious story that involved Papa Bear in a real car.