Nicki Minaj's Son Already Has His Own Sense Of Humor
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son into the world in September 2020. Since then, the "Chun Swae" rapper has given fans glimpses into her son's personality on social media, where she refers to him as "Papa Bear." Almost a year after giving birth, the Queen of the Barbz uploaded adorable at-home footage of the family. In the short clip posted to Instagram September 2021, Minaj and Petty sat on a couch with their son while encouraging the infant to talk. He blurted out "Hi," which caused the parents to gasp on camera.
Becoming a mother had a major impact on Minaj, as it changed her perspective on life. "I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe," Minaj said while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in February. She also revealed that her son's attitude had developed along with his vocabulary. "He's just walking around and telling everybody, grown adults, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?'" Minaj said.
For Christmas, the "Bussin'" rapper got her little man a toy convertible Lamborghini to drive that came with vanity license plates. "I'm in dem cabinets. U babies neva there. Playin wit Tupperware. Plates say #PapaBEAR," Minaj wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her son in his new ride. A few months later, she shared a hilarious story that involved Papa Bear in a real car.
Nicki Minaj's son pulled a prank
Nicki Minaj told fans on March 3 about a little prank her son played while the family was in the car. "Papa Bear slowly turned himself around in his car seat, reached over the driver seat and very softly poked the driver in his head with his finger," she tweeted. "He then turned back around & sat back like it never happened." Luckily, the driver took the little poke in stride, although the rapper was mortified at the time. Later, when Minaj returned home with her husband Kenneth Petty, the parents could not stop laughing over the motivation for the prank. "I said why would he do that? Zoo said it's cuz the man looked like the man in despicable me & a kid did that in the movie," Minaj tweeted.
Fans decided that the "Anaconda" artist might have trouble on her hands. "He gonna be bad asf in school," one fan replied. "The terrible 2's starting to roll in," another added. While several fans responded with gut-busting memes. "Papa said: um sir? do WE have a problem!?" one follower wrote as a reference to Minaj's new hit track "Do We Have a Problem."
Although Minaj's son has a penchant for performing, she made it clear that he would not be following in his mom's footsteps. "He's a show off, but I'm not letting him rap. I'm not letting him do nothing about no music," she said on the "DJ Buck and Friends" podcast on February 3 (via HipHopDX).