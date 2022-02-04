Nicki Minaj Reveals How Motherhood Has Truly Changed Her

Nicki Minaj is one of the world's most famous rappers. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that so many are interested in her personal life. When news broke that she was going to be a first-time mom, fans were immediately excited.

On July 20, 2020, the "Moment 4 Life" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she was expecting her first child. In true Minaj style, the announcement wasn't subtle. The Grammy Award-nominated star rocked a short, curly yellow wig and wore a bikini set paired with chunky high heels. She posed from the side to show off her growing bump and kept her caption cute and simple: "#Preggers." As previously reported by Inquisitr, Minaj immediately trended on Twitter after 235,000 tweets mentioned her name. In October 2021, TMZ revealed she had given birth, and fans later learned it was a boy. Despite being a high-profile celebrity, Minaj doesn't share too much about her child with the public. As of this writing, fans are yet to find out what she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, named their child.

However, during a recent interview, Minaj was open to discussing how motherhood has impacted her on a personal level.