The Tragic Death Of Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Katie Meyer, the goalkeeper for Stanford University's soccer team, was found dead in an on-campus residence, the school revealed on March 2. She was 22 years old. According to the New York Post, the reason for her death was ruled as suicide. Santa Clara County's investigation did not find any evidence that could suggest foul play.

"Our entire community is devastated by Katie's death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie's family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country, and around the world," the university said in a statement, according to CNN. "Katie touched so many lives." The institution also noted that Katie's friends described her as a "larger-than-life" player who brought great passion to the Cardinal women's soccer team and women's sports. The Burbank, California, native leaves behind two sisters.

According to the Post, Katie captained the Cardinal and played a crucial role in the team's victory against North Carolina in the 2019 NCAA women's soccer championship. Per CNN, Katie made two critical saves in penalties to take the cup home. Katie — a senior — minored in history and majored in international relations, per the Post. The university's soccer team took to Instagram to share the news of Meyer's tragic death. "We love you, Katie," the post read.