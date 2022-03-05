The Tragic Death Of Lethal Weapon Actor Mitchell Ryan

Mitchell Ryan was a veteran star with a slew of small and big screen roles under his belt. According to IMDb, the Cincinnati-born actor was first drawn to performing during his stint in the Navy. Following his service, he took to the stage before landing his first significant TV role, playing Burke Devlin on the iconic '60s soap "Dark Shadows." However, Ryan struggled with being a longtime alcoholic, and even making it in Hollywood couldn't stop his drinking. The actor's alcoholism resulted in him being axed from the show after one season.

It appeared to be the wake-up call Ryan needed, as he eventually quit the bottle after three decades. "I'm blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I've managed to live a working actor's life to be envied," Ryan admitted in his autobiography, "Fall of a Sparrow," via U.S. News & World Report. "And I've lived a great deal of real-life while I was at it," Ryan continued. "Sober for the next 30 years, I'm told that I've come out of it all a good and useful human being."

Ryan's sobriety resulted in a glittering movie career. He appeared in "Lethal Weapon," "Liar Liar," and "The Devil She Wrote," amongst other hit flicks. In addition, he scored starring roles in multiple TV shows, including "Dharma and Greg," "Murder She Wrote," and "Santa Barbara." Sadly, per Variety, the actor died on March 4. Here are the details on the tragic death of "Lethal Weapon" actor Mitchell Ryan.