Why Camilla Parker Bowles' Donation To Ukraine Has Some Bringing Up Meghan Markle

Camilla Parker Bowles knows the power of the media. There was a time when she was "the other woman" in Princess Diana's marriage, per USA Today. The People's Princess blamed Camilla for the breakdown of her marriage and the British people responded by labeling her "the most hated woman in Britain." As time has passed, however, the UK public has accepted Prince Charles' wife. So, when Queen Elizabeth II made a historic announcement in her jubilee speech in early February, it seemed as if Camilla had come full circle.

In her message, Queen Elizabeth said, per CBS, "[I]t is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." Although it took some time, the queen publicly acknowledged Camilla's service, and has seemingly given her the royal stamp of approval.

The Duchess of Cornwall is also making her own mark as she highlights issues close to her heart. The Daily Mail reported that she spoke about her work in the domestic violence space on two British shows, "Woman's Hour" and "BBC Breakfast." In fact, she shared, "I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime." It seems as if the duchess has learned how to use her platform to stay on the right side of the media. And with her recent donation to Ukraine, it seems as if she's once again using the media to deliver her message.