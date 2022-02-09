How Camilla Parker Bowles' Popularity Has Fared Since The Queen's Big Decision

Who would have thought that all it takes is a possible title change for the public opinion on Camilla Parker Bowles to do a 180? On the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee speech to announce that when Prince Charles becomes king, the Duchess of Cornwall should be known as Queen Camilla. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me," Elizabeth said, per The Guardian. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

This is a historic feat, considering how Camilla never went by the title that was supposedly hers. When she married Prince Charles in 2005, the couple made it clear that she'd go by "Princess Consort" as a sign of respect to Charles' late wife, Diana, whose official title is Princess of Wales, per CNN. It's also worth noting that the public had difficulty accepting that Camilla is part of the Royal Family. Charles and Diana's marriage crumbled due to Charles' infidelity, and Diana revealed that Camilla had been involved. Many sympathized with the late princess long after her sudden death in 1997.

But now that the queen has given Camilla her blessing, reports say that the public is finally changing its mind.