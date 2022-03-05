The Real Reason Cynthia Bailey And Kenya Moore's Friendship Is Completely Different Now

Bravo and Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is the perfect culmination of reality television juggernauts. The show's first season featured seven stars from the popular "Housewives" franchise — Luann De Lesseps, Romona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey — as they set off on an eight-day vacation in Turks in Caicos.

Bailey and Moore, who both appeared on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," started the tropical getaway as friends. However, Bailey revealed on Wednesday that her relationship with Moore is still broken. "We are not like we were before the girls' trip," the model said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Adding, "I love Kenya ... but we are not where we used to be."

Bailey's declaration comes months after Moore sat down with The Jasmine Brand and spoke about the incident that she believes sullied their relationship. "There was a moment during the filming where she just felt like she had gotten into it with some of the other ladies over a situation and I wasn't stepping up," the 51-year told the outlet.