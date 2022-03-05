The Real Reason Cynthia Bailey And Kenya Moore's Friendship Is Completely Different Now
Bravo and Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is the perfect culmination of reality television juggernauts. The show's first season featured seven stars from the popular "Housewives" franchise — Luann De Lesseps, Romona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey — as they set off on an eight-day vacation in Turks in Caicos.
Bailey and Moore, who both appeared on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," started the tropical getaway as friends. However, Bailey revealed on Wednesday that her relationship with Moore is still broken. "We are not like we were before the girls' trip," the model said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Adding, "I love Kenya ... but we are not where we used to be."
Bailey's declaration comes months after Moore sat down with The Jasmine Brand and spoke about the incident that she believes sullied their relationship. "There was a moment during the filming where she just felt like she had gotten into it with some of the other ladies over a situation and I wasn't stepping up," the 51-year told the outlet.
Cynthia felt unsupported by Kenya
In December, Cynthia Bailey, 55, spoke to Shadow & Act, and discussed everything from her "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" exit, to her fallout with fellow reality star, Kenya Moore. When asked about the status of her relationship with Moore, Bailey said that the trip took a toll on their duo and has caused her to approach all friendships differently.
"All I know is that for me reciprocity is a good thing," said Bailey. "I'm here for you, I want you to win, I want you to be comfortable ... but it's nice to receive the same energy and I just felt that I've gone above and beyond and I don't feel like I was met with that same reciprocity and it hurt my feelings."
And while it seems like Bailey and Moore's friendship may be forever tarnished, Bailey did gush over her former co-star during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." The model turned entrepreneur explained that she would always "have love" for Moore, and even shouted out the former pageant queen for her run on "Dancing with the Stars."