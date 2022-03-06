The Tragic Death Of Good Times Actor Johnny Brown

Actor Johnny Brown was best known as housing superintendent Nathan Bookman on the iconic sitcom "Good Times." He played the role from 1975 to 1979, after joining the cast — which included a young Janet Jackson –- in Season 2. However, the actor was also a renowned comedian, impersonator, and singer. Brown regularly appeared on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" and was famed for his imitations of Louis Armstrong, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brown popped up in numerous other sitcoms during the '70s, including "Maude," "The Rookies," and "Love, American Style." He went on to broaden his TV career with roles in a slew of hit shows, such as "Moonlighting," "Fantasy Island," and "The Jeffersons."

Variety reports that Brown kicked off his career as a musician, releasing two singles in the 1960s. He took his lyrical skills to Broadway, where he co-starred on stage with his buddy, Sammy Davis Jr., and took the lead in a Sydney Poitier production. According to the outlet, Brown was also a regular on the nightclub circuit, often performing with his future wife, June Russell. It was an impressive and glittering career for a young boy from St. Petersburg, Florida. Brown lived life to the fullest, up until his tragic death on March 2.