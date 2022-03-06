The Tragic Death Of Good Times Actor Johnny Brown
Actor Johnny Brown was best known as housing superintendent Nathan Bookman on the iconic sitcom "Good Times." He played the role from 1975 to 1979, after joining the cast — which included a young Janet Jackson –- in Season 2. However, the actor was also a renowned comedian, impersonator, and singer. Brown regularly appeared on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" and was famed for his imitations of Louis Armstrong, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Brown popped up in numerous other sitcoms during the '70s, including "Maude," "The Rookies," and "Love, American Style." He went on to broaden his TV career with roles in a slew of hit shows, such as "Moonlighting," "Fantasy Island," and "The Jeffersons."
Variety reports that Brown kicked off his career as a musician, releasing two singles in the 1960s. He took his lyrical skills to Broadway, where he co-starred on stage with his buddy, Sammy Davis Jr., and took the lead in a Sydney Poitier production. According to the outlet, Brown was also a regular on the nightclub circuit, often performing with his future wife, June Russell. It was an impressive and glittering career for a young boy from St. Petersburg, Florida. Brown lived life to the fullest, up until his tragic death on March 2.
Friends and family remember Johnny Brown
Following Johnny Brown's death, the veteran star's daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, announced the sad news on social media. The Broadway actor posted a loving homage to her father on Instagram. Sharing that the entire family was "devastated," she went on to "ask for privacy" while they struggled to deal with their loss.
"It's too terrible. It will never not be. It's a shock," Sharon wrote. "He was literally snatched out of our lives. It's not real for us yet. So there will be more to say, but not now. Dad was the absolute best." According to Sharon, Johnny is survived by his wife, two children, two grandkids, older brother, and other "extended family."
Fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of the late actor and post tributes. "Johnny Brown, rest easy!!! Forever, our Bookman ... Forever, a legend!!!" one of many Twitter users wrote in his memory. Although the official cause of death has not yet been released (per CNN), ABC 7 Eyewitness News reporter George Pennacchio claimed the actor died of a heart attack. "Saying goodbye to the man with the 1,000-watt smile," he tweeted. "Comedian Johnny Brown, best known for 'Good Times,' has died at 84. Cardiac arrest. His daughter, Sharon, told me tonight her dad loved showbiz, and people loved her dad! I know I did. May he R.I.P."