The Tragic Death Of Game Of Thrones Star John Stahl
Fans of the HBO fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" were saddened to hear that actor John Stahl — who brought Lord Rickard Karkstark to life on-screen — died on March 2 at the age of 68. His death was confirmed by his agent on March 5, who told Deadline that the actor died in Scotland. No further information was shared about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Stahl enjoyed a long and storied career before donning a sword in the HBO hit show. As his IMDb acting credits show, the Scottish-born actor was an established soap opera star. He also appeared in many British TV dramas, mini-series, and films. In addition, Stahl was a veteran stage and theater performer. He trod the boards in several Shakespearian plays, including "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Othello."
Shortly after his death was announced, friends and fans alike took to social media to express their sadness over his passing. Here's what former colleagues, collaborators, and organization had to say about the late star.
Shock and sadness surrounded John Stahl's death
John Stahl was celebrated as an actor and costar, and soon after his death was confirmed, friends and former collaborators took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the late star. "Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed. I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character's name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He'll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight," actor Derek Lord tweeted. Writer Ian Ranker shared a similar sentiment, sharing that Stahl was "terrifying and charismatic," and that he had hoped to work with the actor again in the future.
While many fans know Stahl for his work in "Game of Thrones," the actor was widely known for his contributions to stage work. In the wake of his passing, The National Theatre of Scotland also paid tribute, sharing just how monumental Stahl was to the stage. "We were fortunate to work with John on 'Mary Stuart' and 'The James Plays,'" the theater organization posted on Twitter. "His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."
As confirmed to Deadline, Stahl is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.