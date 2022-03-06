The Tragic Death Of Game Of Thrones Star John Stahl

Fans of the HBO fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" were saddened to hear that actor John Stahl — who brought Lord Rickard Karkstark to life on-screen — died on March 2 at the age of 68. His death was confirmed by his agent on March 5, who told Deadline that the actor died in Scotland. No further information was shared about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Stahl enjoyed a long and storied career before donning a sword in the HBO hit show. As his IMDb acting credits show, the Scottish-born actor was an established soap opera star. He also appeared in many British TV dramas, mini-series, and films. In addition, Stahl was a veteran stage and theater performer. He trod the boards in several Shakespearian plays, including "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Othello."

Shortly after his death was announced, friends and fans alike took to social media to express their sadness over his passing. Here's what former colleagues, collaborators, and organization had to say about the late star.