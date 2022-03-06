The Tragic Death Of Hardy Boys Actor Tim Considine
Though perhaps not a household name, Tim Considine spent over 50 years of his life in various acting roles. Whether he was Frank Hardy in "The Hardy Boys," his leading role in 1959's "The Shaggy Dog," or Spin in "The Adventures of Spin and Marty," Considine was one of those familiar live-action Disney faces of the '50s and '60s. He might've done most of his work in his youth, but his work is nonetheless significant to the history of family television.
The child of producer John W. Considine and Carmen Pantages (heiress of the theaters that share her last name) in 1940, Tim Considine was practically born into performing, per D23. Even his brother John is an actor and a writer. He spent almost half his childhood in the limelight, but Considine didn't mind. "It was generally a pretty good experience for me," he once said (via D23). "What I missed, I'm sure I missed, but I'm not too unhappy about what I did. I've had the opportunity to screw up all kinds of things, and not just in that one career!"
Acting was not Considine's only career path. He was a well-published author and photographer, focusing much of his work on cars or sports.
Tim Considine pursued careers he enjoyed
In a 2019 interview with "A Word on Westerns," Tim Considine told the show that he wanted to retire from acting at 14 before the role in "Spin and Marty" came along. Obviously, he didn't really retire from acting in his teens or for decades after, though he never meant to make a lifelong career out of performing. "It was just something I did for fun, and when it wasn't fun anymore, that was it," he later added in that same interview.
D23 announced Considine's passing on March 4, 2022. He died in Mar Vista, California at 81 years old. The outlet noted that he is survived by his wife Willette, siblings Erin and John, son Christopher, and his grandkids Ethan and Tyler. He is also survived by his first wife "Little House on the Prairie" star Charlotte Stewart, who he was married to from 1965 to 1969.
Considine was added to the acclaimed Disney Legends hall of fame, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the company, in October 2006.