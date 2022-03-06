The Tragic Death Of Hardy Boys Actor Tim Considine

Though perhaps not a household name, Tim Considine spent over 50 years of his life in various acting roles. Whether he was Frank Hardy in "The Hardy Boys," his leading role in 1959's "The Shaggy Dog," or Spin in "The Adventures of Spin and Marty," Considine was one of those familiar live-action Disney faces of the '50s and '60s. He might've done most of his work in his youth, but his work is nonetheless significant to the history of family television.

The child of producer John W. Considine and Carmen Pantages (heiress of the theaters that share her last name) in 1940, Tim Considine was practically born into performing, per D23. Even his brother John is an actor and a writer. He spent almost half his childhood in the limelight, but Considine didn't mind. "It was generally a pretty good experience for me," he once said (via D23). "What I missed, I'm sure I missed, but I'm not too unhappy about what I did. I've had the opportunity to screw up all kinds of things, and not just in that one career!"

Acting was not Considine's only career path. He was a well-published author and photographer, focusing much of his work on cars or sports.