Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles

Ireland Baldwin has been vocal against the media — even calling it "one giant garbage dump" — as she has spoken out about the importance of self-love and mental health. In February, she took to Instagram to encourage everyone to stop paying so much attention to critics. "Maybe you don't experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us," she mused, writing how people have a tendency to give too much "control" and "power" to others and "their narratives."

She also hasn't shied away from sharing her personal mental health struggles. It was 2015 when she first revealed on Instagram (via People) that she was "so lost in darkness" and had taken "so many moments" for granted "due to my lack of presence." She had to "relearn" to be present, which she said she did, but her struggles have continued. This past January, Baldwin told followers she'd been experiencing "heart palpitations and chest pain" as a result of her anxiety attacks. Writing that she's "in a constant fear of dying" from a heart attack, the 26-year-old revealed she has actually been forced to go to the hospital where "paramedics and doctors assure me my heart is ok."

Opening up about her coping mechanisms, she underscored the importance of "breath work" and added that her EKG gives her the most "comfort." Now, the model is once again getting candid about the realities of her mental health struggles.