Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles
Ireland Baldwin has been vocal against the media — even calling it "one giant garbage dump" — as she has spoken out about the importance of self-love and mental health. In February, she took to Instagram to encourage everyone to stop paying so much attention to critics. "Maybe you don't experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us," she mused, writing how people have a tendency to give too much "control" and "power" to others and "their narratives."
She also hasn't shied away from sharing her personal mental health struggles. It was 2015 when she first revealed on Instagram (via People) that she was "so lost in darkness" and had taken "so many moments" for granted "due to my lack of presence." She had to "relearn" to be present, which she said she did, but her struggles have continued. This past January, Baldwin told followers she'd been experiencing "heart palpitations and chest pain" as a result of her anxiety attacks. Writing that she's "in a constant fear of dying" from a heart attack, the 26-year-old revealed she has actually been forced to go to the hospital where "paramedics and doctors assure me my heart is ok."
Opening up about her coping mechanisms, she underscored the importance of "breath work" and added that her EKG gives her the most "comfort." Now, the model is once again getting candid about the realities of her mental health struggles.
Ireland Baldwin shares new details about her mental health struggles
Ireland Baldwin has again shared insight into the very physical side effects of her battle with anxiety. Posting selfies of herself sitting on her bathroom floor, she revealed just how constant her anxiety attacks are, and how easily triggered. "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack," she wrote. Explaining that coffee is a "major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me," she warned, "If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn't your friend!" As for why she drank it, she admitted it was simply because "I'm a silly goose." The model went on to tell fans that it wasn't the first time she's found herself in such a state in her bathroom. "I usually sit here like this or lay in [a] fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore," she confessed.
While some commenters criticized her post, Baldwin said she chose to be honest because it's cathartic. "Being open with y'all about my struggles helps it pass," she noted. She also received plenty of love. "I know this all too well. Praying for better days ahead for you," wrote one supporter. Another suggested, "Sadly, you have to avoid caffeine and chocolate — they are both stimulants." Dad Alec Baldwin also chimed in, per People, writing, "I love you." Meanwhile, social media star Brittany Furlan Lee shared compassion and advice. "Oh honey. No caffeine for us. You got this. Ice [your] chest if you can," she recommended.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.