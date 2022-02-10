Ireland Baldwin's Slam Against The Media Stirs Up Strong Reaction From Hilaria

Ireland Baldwin is speaking her truth. The star made a TikTok display how she perceives her relationship with the press and how they paint her in a bad light, calling her names like "fat." The video was set to The Ting Tings' hit "That's Not My Name," which has gone viral on the social media platform. The model also shared the TikTok on her Instagram feed and included a lengthy caption to express her feelings on the matter.

"I can't even tell you how much time I've wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives," Ireland shared. "The media is one giant garbage dump, and I could give less of a sh** what they call me... I know who I am for the first time in a long time, and I'm excited to show you what I've been working on," she stated, adding that while her work would likely be compared to parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, she's proud of the person she's become.

Ireland closed the post by stating that she doesn't care what the media thinks of her, and the rant has been receiving a lot of praise from fans, including Ireland's stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin.