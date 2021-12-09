What Did Hilaria Baldwin Say To Kim Basinger On Social Media?

Hilaria Baldwin has made headlines on numerous occasions since tying the knot with actor Alec Baldwin — but we guess it comes with the territory. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met in 2011. Unlike Alec's ex, Kim Basinger, Hilaria was not an actor but rather, a yoga instructor. The couple met at a restaurant in New York City and hit it off. Alec and Hilaria married the following year, and in 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Carmen.

Before Hilaria and Alec wed, the "30 Rock" actor was married to "LA Confidential" star Kim Basinger. Basinger and Alec tied the knot in 1993 and remained married until 2002. They went through a bitter battle for custody of their daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, but the dust seemed to settle, and now the famous exes appear to be on good terms. Hilaria and Alec have a big brood of their own, but the fitness junkie doesn't seem to talk about her stepdaughter a ton, but for a good reason. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children, and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise," Hilaria wrote on Instagram in April 2019. "[Ireland] has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for...and I put myself in Kim's shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I'd want her to let me be number one," she added.

Now, Hilaria is making headlines for a comment about Ireland's mom.