What Did Hilaria Baldwin Say To Kim Basinger On Social Media?
Hilaria Baldwin has made headlines on numerous occasions since tying the knot with actor Alec Baldwin — but we guess it comes with the territory. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met in 2011. Unlike Alec's ex, Kim Basinger, Hilaria was not an actor but rather, a yoga instructor. The couple met at a restaurant in New York City and hit it off. Alec and Hilaria married the following year, and in 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Carmen.
Before Hilaria and Alec wed, the "30 Rock" actor was married to "LA Confidential" star Kim Basinger. Basinger and Alec tied the knot in 1993 and remained married until 2002. They went through a bitter battle for custody of their daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, but the dust seemed to settle, and now the famous exes appear to be on good terms. Hilaria and Alec have a big brood of their own, but the fitness junkie doesn't seem to talk about her stepdaughter a ton, but for a good reason. "I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children, and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise," Hilaria wrote on Instagram in April 2019. "[Ireland] has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for...and I put myself in Kim's shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I'd want her to let me be number one," she added.
Now, Hilaria is making headlines for a comment about Ireland's mom.
Hilaria Baldwin has nothing but love for Kim Basinger
Families have a lot of different dynamics, including those in Hollywood. Hilaria Baldwin is the stepmom of Ireland Basinger Baldwin and the two appear to have a good relationship, though they don't talk about each other much publicly. When Ireland took to Instagram to celebrate her mom Kim Basinger's birthday, she received many comments, including a surprising one from Hilaria. "Omg before she put her head up in the first video, I thought it was you!!!!!" the mother of six raved. "Beautiful twins. Happy birthday...glad she was born for so many reasons AND that she made you, so I can love you and squish you and keep you too." Aww, how sweet!
Many fans noticed Hilaria's comment and applauded her for being so kind. "How I wish my children had such a loving and enlightened stepmother as yourself. It makes the children's lives so much easier and stress-free. After all there is always enough love for everyone," one Instagrammer gushed, making sure to include several red heart emoji to bring her point home. Several others commented on the post to wish Basinger a happy birthday, while others followed in Hilaria's footsteps, commenting on the uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.
Ireland is the only child of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin's marriage, but what she lacked in siblings growing up, she gained when Alec married Hilaria. The couple share six children together, making them Ireland's step-siblings. What a sweet, blended family!