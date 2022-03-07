What We Know About Vicki Gunvalson's New Romance

Looks like the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, is lucky in love once again!

Vicki stunned the masses on March 4 when she uploaded a now-expired Instagram Story of herself locking lips with a new beau, per People. While the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum did not provide a caption she did include a red heart emoji and an Austin, Texas geotag. Yeehaw!

As you may recall, however, this is not Vicki's first rodeo. Vicki was first married to Michael J. Wolfsmith. The couple went on to have two children, Michael and Briana, but the union proved to be short-lived. After that, she was married to Donn Gunvalson but that union also dissolved — on national television for all the world to see. Then there was her hot and heavy romance with Brooks Ayers — a man who allegedly lied about having cancer. Shortly after that, law enforcement officer turned aspiring politician Steve Lodge swept her off her feet. "He's amazing," Vicki gushed to "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen. "It's like God gave him [to me]. I think my mom sent him down. He's incredible. He's incredible. My tank is full." Alas, that relationship also proved to be fleeting. But now that Vicki has found love again, many are left clamoring to know more about the mystery man at the center of it all! So what's there to know about the new guy? And does he keep her love tank full? Here's everything we know...