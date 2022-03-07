Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Supposedly Aren't Acting Like They're Broken Up

Are they or aren't they?

Following the bombshell breakup news, famous footballer Aaron Rodgers took to his Instagram account to sing Shailene Woodley's praises. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he posted.

But that's not all. As reported by ET the formerly engaged couple were spotted looking very chummy at a wedding in Montecito, California on March 5. "During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," a source revealed. "On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom," they added. It's also reported that prior to the lavish wedding, the pair were also spotted doing some casual grocery shopping together. "I JUST SAW THEM AT EREWHON 5 MINS AGO TOGETHER!!!!!" an eagle-eyed user tweeted along with a candid photo of the duo. Perhaps Rodgers and Woodley are giving their love a second chance. TBD, we suppose.