The Subtle Way Queen Elizabeth Seemingly Showed Her Support For Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II is a monarch who almost never engages in politics. Even though it is certainly part of her job to meet with foreign leaders and dignitaries from around the world, the queen almost never comments about world affairs, especially when it comes to controversial ones. And while some have suggested that the queen might be 'hooked' on political gossip, per Politico, the royal family is known to remain politically neutral.

However, the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision in invade the country is one thing that the royal family simply cannot and has not ignored. In fact, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went out of his way to thank Prince William and Kate Middleton for their message of support for the Ukrainian people, while Prince Charles has gone out of his way to condemn Putin's "aggression" in his war with Ukraine. He praised "the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression" during a visit to a Ukrainian Catholic church in London.

With that said, it seems like Queen Elizabeth's support for Ukraine might be the most powerful, if not also the quietest.