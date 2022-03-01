Ukraine's President Thanks William And Kate But Ignores Harry And Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter account to address the situation in Ukraine, writing, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future." However, a lot of royal fans noticed that the Cambridge's statement only came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their own on their Archewell website. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the Sussexes said.

Putting aside who said what first, President Zelenskyy tweeted on March 1 that he and his wife Olena were "grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens." Interestingly, Zelenskyy reacted to the royals' shows of support in a similar manner to the British press. Both the Daily Mail and The Sun ran articles mocking the Sussexes for their statement, while both the Daily Mail and The Sun lauded William and Kate after making theirs.