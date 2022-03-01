Ukraine's President Thanks William And Kate But Ignores Harry And Meghan
The escalating tension, bloodshed, and graphic images coming out of Ukraine have the entire world watching following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade the country. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dramatic plea to the European Parliament to assist in more aid, per CNN, celebrities such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have made a huge promise to the people of Ukraine, and Elon Musk helped in an unexpected way. Former President Barack Obama shared a statement about the situation on Twitter, reading, "People of conscience around the world need to loudly and clearly condemn Russia's actions and offer support for the Ukrainian people." Former President George W. Bush also called for the "American government and people to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future."
While the world has definitely shown the people of Ukraine that they are standing by their side, Zelenskyy made a surprising move by mentioning Prince William and Kate Middleton in his latest address to the nation.
Prince William and Kate Middleton got a Zelenskyy shotout
Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter account to address the situation in Ukraine, writing, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future." However, a lot of royal fans noticed that the Cambridge's statement only came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their own on their Archewell website. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the Sussexes said.
Putting aside who said what first, President Zelenskyy tweeted on March 1 that he and his wife Olena were "grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens." Interestingly, Zelenskyy reacted to the royals' shows of support in a similar manner to the British press. Both the Daily Mail and The Sun ran articles mocking the Sussexes for their statement, while both the Daily Mail and The Sun lauded William and Kate after making theirs.