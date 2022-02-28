Elon Musk Says He Will Help Out Ukraine In An Unexpected Way

Because information is king, and because the internet and social media are just as vital to Ukrainians as the weapons they are holding to defend themselves, Elon Musk has just stepped up to the plate an in a major way. According to the Daily Mail, when Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov asked him to switch on his Starlink satellite network so locals could access the internet with the possibility that Russia might destroy their local telecoms system, Musk swiftly replied on Twitter, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

People responded praising Musk. One apparent employee of Musk's tweeted, "Ladies and gentlemen, that's my boss and he's probably crazy but he is also one of the most decent human beings on the planet. And no matter what the press wrote, I never doubted it." Another wrote, "Go SpaceX ! Elon Musk isn't crazy the rest of the world just hasn't caught up with him yet!" This just goes to prove that heroes drive Teslas, too.