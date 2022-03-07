Andrew Cuomo's Public Rant Leaves Social Media Unimpressed

The past year has been a tumultuous time for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. As CNBC reported, Cuomo found himself in the middle of a #TimesUp tsunami in 2021 after multiple women went public with accusations of sexual misconduct. Cuomo vehemently denied all allegations. However, an investigation by the New York attorney general determined he had acted inappropriately towards 11 female current and ex-staffers.

"The Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments," the investigation report concluded. "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo vowed in a live-streamed speech following the report's release, per The Independent. However, as calls for his resignation reached a crescendo, he finally ceded office in August 2021, per AP.

Cuomo is still refusing to fess up to any wrongdoing, though. In fact, the former governor took to the pulpit during Sunday service to preach the gospel of his innocence. Cuomo treated parishioners at a Brooklyn church to an unexpected sermon, during which he blamed the scandal on the c-c-c-c-c-cancel culture. According to the New York Post, the disgraced Democrat used the "c-word" at least 25 times. "Even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people that they have a disagreement with," Cuomo charged. He also pointed the finger of blame at media outlets and "political sharks." Not surprisingly, Cuomo's public rant left social media decidedly unimpressed.