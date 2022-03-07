Leighton Meester Gives Rare Insight Into Her Family Life With Adam Brody

Leighton Meester is protective of her private life, a trait she shares with husband Adam Brody. The "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C." stars made our teenage dreams come true in early 2013 when Meester and Brody were first romantically linked, the New York Daily News reported. As protagonists on two popular TV shows produced by Josh Schwartz, they'd met years before they started dating, but they didn't get to know each other properly until 2010, when Meester and Brody were tapped to co-star in the 2011 rom-com "The Oranges," Brody explained on Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast in March 2021, according to Us Weekly.

As he was in a relationship at the time, Brody and Meester's romance didn't kick off until a year after the film came out, he detailed. And that's right about when their preference for keeping their lives out of the limelight must have developed because they were super secretive from the get-go. Just because we didn't know about it doesn't mean their relationship wasn't evolving at the speed of light, though.

Only months in, Meester and Brody became engaged, according to the Daily News. Did this mean they were ready to be more open about it? Their secret wedding in February 2014 suggested otherwise. As Us Weekly reported, neither actor had commented publicly about their relationship up to that point. They've become more lenient with time, talking about each other without exposing too much. Meester, however, just gave rare insight into their family dynamics and motherhood.