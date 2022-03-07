Larsa Pippen Sounds Off On Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were once the best of friends, but their relationship ended in 2020. During the February 15, 2021, episode of the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, Pippen opened up about what happened between her and Kardashian. "I don't know if you call it 'betrayed.' Things happened... and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love [the Kardashian family]. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out ... but I'm not gonna be petty or immature," she explained. "Some people value men over friends," she added.

In an interview with Hollywood Raw, Pippen said that things went south after she blocked Kardashian's now-ex-husband Kanye West. It didn't take long for an unfollowing frenzy to take place, according to People magazine, with the Kardashian clan leaving Pippen in the dust. "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life," the "Real Housewives of Miami" star wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. Since then, she has deleted any and all signs of Kardashian from Instagram.

With no apparent hard feelings toward Kardashian, one might be wondering how Pippen feels about her former BFF's new relationship with the "King of Staten Island" Pete Davidson — and she had no problem letting everyone know how she really feels.