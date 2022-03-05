Larsa Pippen Denies What Fans Have Long Suspected
Larsa Pippen is one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Miami," but she is most famously associated with Kim Kardashian and the Kar-Jenner clan. Pippen used to be best friends with Kim and her family, but their friendship was revealed to have ended after she didn't attend Khloé's birthday bash in June 2020. A month later, Pippen and the Kardashians unfollowed each other on Instagram, effectively going their separate ways. Pippen later revealed that she felt Kim's now ex, Kanye "Ye" West, put her in a hard spot, telling the "Hollywood Raw" podcast that West "brainwashed the whole family" and alienated her.
Despite the broken friendships, Pippen has continued to live the luxurious life, attending brand events and going on vacations — all the while documenting her trips on Instagram. However, fans couldn't help but notice that Pippen has undergone a physical transformation as of late and accused her of going under the knife. She has denied the rumors.
Larsa Pippen credits her new physique to working out
Larsa Pippen wants people to know her body is all natural and her new physique is as a result of her hard work and determination. During "The Real Housewives of Miami" reunion, which aired on March 3, Pippen denied getting a Brazilian butt lift, but did admit to getting other procedures on her face. "I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it," she said (via Page Six). She also admitted to having a breast augmentation in 2013 before Season 3 of the reality show.
When asked by host Andy Cohen if she had her butt done, Pippen flat out said "no" and said that her curviness was due to her intense workout routine. "I literally work out seven days a week," she told him. "If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I'm 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were." She noted that her "whole body has changed" because she works out and said that she's happy with the way she looks. However, Pippen's not the only one in her family who caught the fitness bug.
Speaking with Us Weekly in August 2020, Pippen said that her four kids, whom she shares with ex Scottie Pippen, are her workout buddies. "Me and my kids work out together every day," she said, noting they also make room for cheat days and cook together.