Larsa Pippen Denies What Fans Have Long Suspected

Larsa Pippen wants people to know her body is all natural and her new physique is as a result of her hard work and determination. During "The Real Housewives of Miami" reunion, which aired on March 3, Pippen denied getting a Brazilian butt lift, but did admit to getting other procedures on her face. "I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it," she said (via Page Six). She also admitted to having a breast augmentation in 2013 before Season 3 of the reality show.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if she had her butt done, Pippen flat out said "no" and said that her curviness was due to her intense workout routine. "I literally work out seven days a week," she told him. "If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I'm 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were." She noted that her "whole body has changed" because she works out and said that she's happy with the way she looks. However, Pippen's not the only one in her family who caught the fitness bug.

Speaking with Us Weekly in August 2020, Pippen said that her four kids, whom she shares with ex Scottie Pippen, are her workout buddies. "Me and my kids work out together every day," she said, noting they also make room for cheat days and cook together.