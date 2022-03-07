Megan Mullally And Nick Offerman Let It Rip On The Topic Of Putin

Vladimir Putin has managed to supersede even his biggest fan, Donald Trump, as the most talked about and polarizing president globally. Trump's still vying for the top spot and grasping for the headlines, though. As Russian forces began their bulldozing and bombing of Ukraine, 45 praised his former KGB buddy. After continuing to insist that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged," Trump claimed the U.S. should be more like Putin.

The former commander-in-chief hailed his presidential pal's Ukrainian invasion strategy as "genius" in an interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. "[Putin's] gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That's the strongest peace force... We could use that on our southern border," Trump continued. "Here's a guy who's very savvy... I know him very well. Very, very well," he boasted.

Even honorary Russian citizens Steven Seagal and Gerard Depardieu have condemned Putin's actions and called for an end to the war. "I am against this fratricidal war. I say 'stop the weapons and negotiate,'" Depardieu told the AFP, according to Newsweek. Not surprisingly, the mainly Democratic Hollywood crowd doesn't subscribe to Trump's dictator fangirling either. In fact, comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman let it rip on the topic of Putin during the Independent Spirit Awards on March 6.