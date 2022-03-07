The Odd Thing Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Struggle With As A Couple

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are straight-up relationship goals. And their love story was perfect from the beginning. Ripa knew Consuelos was the one for her before she even met the guy. Ripa had been portraying Hayley on "All My Children" for five years when producers started screening actors to play her love interest, Mateo. "I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California. And then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at 'All My Children,' said, 'I found him,'" she said on the SiriusXM Radio Andy show "Lunch with Bruce" in 2018.

It wasn't just the show that had found him. "When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]," Ripa told Bruce Bozzi. "And I don't believe in any of that, and now I do because of that moment." She had been right. Ripa and Consuelos were so sure of their love that they eloped one year later in May 1996. "We went to Vegas and got married," she said on the "Comments by Celebs" podcast in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Three children and more than 25 years later, Ripa and Consuelos are thriving. Their secret to a long-lasting marriage? "Love and sexy time," she said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in September 2021, according to People. Their compatibility is clearly off the charts — but they do have one clashing attribute that makes life a tad inconvenient.