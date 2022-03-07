What We Know About Josh Hartnett's Secret Wedding

Josh Hartnett goes out of his way to keep his private life away from the public eye. He's good at it, too. Despite his status as late 1990s/early 2000s heartthrob whose face would easily be recognized by most anyone anywhere, Hartnett managed to keep a whole new child a secret for nearly two years. That's right. The public didn't catch wind about Hartnett welcoming No. 3 until 2021, though the baby was born in 2019, Us Weekly reported. He and Tamsin Egerton welcomed their first child in late 2015 and their second in mid-2017, though their names continue to be a mystery, according to People.

The "Pearl Harbor" star's longing for privacy stems from the struggles that came after shooting to stardom. Hartnett decided fame wasn't what he was after early on. "I know what it's like to be in that whole world. I was up there for a couple of years and it was uncomfortable," he told the Evening Chronicle in 2004. Not only did Hartnett take on a 15-month break at the height of his career, he also rejected Superman. "It just wasn't the kind of movie I wanted to do. I turned down other superhero roles as well."

Now in his 40s, Hartnett seems to have found the sweet spot between acting and being a family man. While working on his collaborations with Guy Ritchie and other projects, Hartnett still found time to get married, which we are, once again, learning about months after the fact.