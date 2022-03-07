Alec Baldwin's Theory On The Rust Lawsuits Has People Furious

Alec Baldwin has not been able to escape the finger of blame since the fatal on-set shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. The incident, which also critically wounded the film's director Joel Souza, remains under police investigation, per The Hollywood Reporter, but Baldwin's legal woes and standing with the court of public opinion have only worsened over time.

"Rust" script supervisor Mami Mitchell, for one, filed a lawsuit in November 2021 against Baldwin and the film's other producers, per The Guardian, alleging that Baldwin "intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm." Then, on February 15, Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins also sued Baldwin and the "Rust" producers, accusing each of failing "to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns," per CNBC.

For his part, Baldwin has maintained his innocence in what he has described as an accidental tragedy, telling ABC News in December 2021 that "someone is responsible, but I know it's not me," while also adding, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them." Well, the "Boss Baby" star has spoken out again about the incident — and his latest remarks are anything but crowd-pleasing.