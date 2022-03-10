Karen Larrea Reveals The Truth Behind Her Unexpected Exit From "My Mom, Your Dad" - Exclusive

HBO's "My Mom, Your Dad" aims to shake up the world of reality dating shows. The eight-episode series is like a mix between "Love Island" and "The Circle" — but the big catch is that it features uniquely experienced daters. These aren't your average 23-year-olds looking for an expensive engagement ring by the finale, a la "The Bachelor." These are divorced parents over the age of 40, who were nominated by their college-aged children and hoped to find a second — or even third — chance at love.

Karen Larrea had already tried online dating when she discovered that her daughter Breana Symone signed her up for the show. She wasn't sure if the casting call was legitimate, let alone if a reality show could actually lead to lasting romance (see: every Bachelor Nation engagement that imploded at warp speed). Nonetheless, she decided to give it a try, and her spark with castmate Troy Petrick was instant and undeniable. Unfortunately, their relationship almost ended before it began when Karen unexpectedly had to exit production during the sixth episode.

So, what actually happened? Karen sat down with Nicki Swift to exclusively reveal the truth behind the family emergency that sent her packing.