Love Is Blind Star Absolutely Lashes Out At Nick Lachey

As anyone who's seen the Netflix series "Love Is Blind" will know, the dating show brings plenty of drama. The series sees several single people head into pods, where they're then tasked with building a relationship with someone else based purely on their personality. If things go well, one proposes to the other — sight unseen!

Season 2 of the dating show debuted on the streaming service in February, with one of the most controversial contestants coming in the form of Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee. Shake got into some trouble with viewers for asking the women he was speaking to about their weight during the talking stages, but eventually proposed to Deepti Vempati. The two seemed pretty happy at the start, but the cracks started to show when Shake repeatedly admitted — to the other contestants and his own family — that he was not psychically attracted to Deepti.

At their wedding, Deepti made the bold decision not to marry Shake and turned him down at the altar, admitting (via Netflix Junkie), "I deserve someone who knows for sure. So, I'm choosing myself. I have no f****** regret."

Of course, all of this was heavily discussed during the juicy reunion episode — and it's safe to say things got heated between Shake and hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Things got so dramatic that Shake headed to social media to take aim at the former 98 Degrees star in a pretty scathing post.