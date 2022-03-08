Ana De Armas' New Movie With Ex Ben Affleck Could Have Jennifer Lopez Cringing

It seems like it was only yesterday that fans were commenting on the strange things about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship. In fact, the daily pap strolls during the early months of the COVID-19 lockdown certainly had a lot of people scratching their heads at the time. The couple broke up during the fall of 2020, with one source suggesting that it was on friendly terms. "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly," one insider told People.

That said, it didn't take very long for Affleck to move on with his very famous ex, Jennifer Lopez. The two rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021 after almost two decades apart and since then have been attached at the hip. Lopez even opened up about Affleck like never before, suggesting that their relationship this time around will last. One tipster told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck have "not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work." Yet, de Armas' new movie with Affleck might have Lopez cringing, and for this reason, too.