Ana De Armas' New Movie With Ex Ben Affleck Could Have Jennifer Lopez Cringing
It seems like it was only yesterday that fans were commenting on the strange things about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship. In fact, the daily pap strolls during the early months of the COVID-19 lockdown certainly had a lot of people scratching their heads at the time. The couple broke up during the fall of 2020, with one source suggesting that it was on friendly terms. "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly," one insider told People.
That said, it didn't take very long for Affleck to move on with his very famous ex, Jennifer Lopez. The two rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021 after almost two decades apart and since then have been attached at the hip. Lopez even opened up about Affleck like never before, suggesting that their relationship this time around will last. One tipster told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck have "not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work." Yet, de Armas' new movie with Affleck might have Lopez cringing, and for this reason, too.
Affleck and de Armas get physical in 'Deep Water' trailer
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in the new Hulu thriller "Deep Water." The film is about "the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," per the streaming service. A new teaser trailer for the flick shows de Armas getting pretty hot and heavy with Affleck, while also cuckolding her on-screen husband by seducing other men in the film. At one point, de Armas' character Melinda tells Affleck's Vic, "The truth is, if you were married to anyone else, you'd be so bored, you'd kill yourself."
Now, whether or not Affleck's girlfriend Jennifer Lopez will actually sit down and watch the movie is anyone's guess — but for now, his scenes with de Armas sure have a lot of people talking. Some have taken to Twitter to chime in. One user asked, "how does [Lopez] feel about this trailer ?" Another fan quipped, "Is this as good as Gigli?" — referencing Affleck and Lopez's critically panned 2003 movie. Maybe "Deep Water" will fare much better in the reviews.