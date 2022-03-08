Kanye West's Disturbing New Poem Is Concerning Fans

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West has often been hailed as an artistic genius — by others and himself. "I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It's not even a question at this point. It's just a fact," he boldly declared in a 2019 interview to host Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 radio station.

Lately, however, the artist has come under scrutiny for some of his most recent work — including a Claymation-style music video for his song "Eazy" wherein comedian Pete Davidson is decapitated and buried alive. Still, Ye was adamant that art should not be taken seriously. "Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech," West explained on his Instagram account (via Page Six). "Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended," he added.

But now it's a poem that has fans concerned...