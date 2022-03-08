Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Request To Prince Charles Is Still Causing A Stir

Meghan Markle's fraught relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, was one story that dominated the tabloids in the days leading up to her wedding. Ultimately, he did not attend. According to Robert Hardman's new book "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II" (via the Daily Mail), because Meghan's father would not be present to walk her down the aisle, her future father-in-law Prince Charles offered to walk her in his stead. Charles was apparently taken aback when she responded, "Can we meet halfway?"

Hardman claimed it wasn't just the fact that Meghan didn't immediately accept the Prince's offer that was surprising, it was that she was self-assured enough to walk at least part of the way on her own. "[It] was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own," Hardman wrote.

Hardman isn't the first royal author to push back on the diva branding that Meghan was saddled with in the press. Another royal biographer, Andrew Morton, told ITV's This Morning in October 2021 (via Mirror) that even though Meghan was described as "Duchess Difficult," it was really Prince Harry who was throwing fits.