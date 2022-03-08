The Tragic Death Of Rapper Lil Bo Weep

According to her YouTube channel, Lil Bo Weep started posting videos in 2014, and amassed over 300,000 followers and listeners on various music sharing platforms, like SoundCloud and Spotify. Her most streamed tracks included "Untitled," "Sorry," and "not ok but its ok."

Like the latter song title suggests, Weep was vocal about her mental health and used her platform to share her thoughts. Prior to her death, she created a personal TikTok account, where she shared struggles about being in the spotlight. "I've been in the public eye as a successful independent musician since 2013 and have been taken advantage of, exploited my whole life," she wrote along with the video. "I've struggled with severe addiction and illness. I want to use this account to spread awareness and insight."

The music artist also shared the devastation of losing an unborn child in her last Instagram post, saying that her "severe eating disorder" growing up had affected her ability to have children. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Weep's loved ones.

