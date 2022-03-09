Drew Barrymore's Comment About Her Exes Is Raising Eyebrows

Let's be honest, most exes are better best forgotten. They're an ex for a reason after all, right? However, it seems like that rule may not 100% apply to Drew Barrymore. Well, her subconscious, at least.

Sadly, Barrymore hasn't exactly had the easiest time when it comes to love. The lovable actor turned talk show host's most notable romance was probably with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who she split with in 2016 after four years of marriage and welcoming two children.

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on," the couple told People in a statement. "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

She's since spoken candidly about co-parenting with her ex, telling fans via a since deleted Instagram post (via Entertainment Tonight) in December 2018 that although her "dreams [were] adjusted," she and her former husband "continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be." She added, "It's not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"

But it sounds like those "adjusted" dreams don't just refer to her life goals...