Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Facing A Huge Change In Their Lives

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are preparing for a big and exciting move. Wilson has had an impressive career in the NFL, but the road to success wasn't always easy. Throughout his college career, the rising athlete had exceptional stats and although he finished strong, many football scouts expressed concern over his height, according to Bleacher Report. A quarterback under six feet was a major issue for many people — that was until the Seattle Seahawks gave him a shot. In 2012, they drafted him as the 75th pick in the third round, per Bleacher Report, and also scored their first winning season in five years — proving he had talent despite his height, per Yahoo!.

During an interview with Kevin Hart on LOL Network's "Cold as Balls: Cold Call" series, Wilson opened about what he was going through at that time and some of the extreme measures he took to appear taller. "I was going to try to put some socks under these feet and try to get a couple extra inches," he explained. "I had my hair all tall, and I had it all gelled up. And I'm thinking to myself, 'Man, I'm going to be a good 6-foot, 6-foot-1 with this hair.' This hair is growing long."

Wilson has since then had a record-breaking career and after 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he is moving on to the next chapter in his life.