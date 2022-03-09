Dean McDermott Has A Public Message For Tori Spelling Amid Troubling Rumors

Tori Spelling is making a comeback. The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is filming her own reality show after taking an eight-year hiatus. She and hubby Dean McDermott headlined "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," and "True Tori," per Us Weekly. In a December 2021 interview with the outlet, she revealed she loved doing reality shows because she felt it "ties me closer to people and to the public." Elsewhere, she added, "I like being able to be myself and be authentic."

It seems as if Spelling has an affinity for this particular genre and believes people can connect with her on a personal level. To that effect, she explained why the first season of "True Tori" was her favorite and why it delivered an "important message." Those who followed the show may remember that at the time, McDermott had cheated on Spelling with a 28-year-old, per the Daily Mail. Spelling explained to Us, "It was my way of getting my narrative [out] because everyone else was telling my story."

Spelling is getting another chance to get her story out. The star told The U.S. Sun that her upcoming show is "a mix of reality and food and cooking." She continued, "I love to cook and bake and do DIY with my family." She revealed the series would premiere in the summer. It's not only producers and series' creators that recognize her talent, though. McDermott also paid tribute to his wife on International Women's Day.