Dean McDermott Has A Public Message For Tori Spelling Amid Troubling Rumors
Tori Spelling is making a comeback. The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is filming her own reality show after taking an eight-year hiatus. She and hubby Dean McDermott headlined "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," and "True Tori," per Us Weekly. In a December 2021 interview with the outlet, she revealed she loved doing reality shows because she felt it "ties me closer to people and to the public." Elsewhere, she added, "I like being able to be myself and be authentic."
It seems as if Spelling has an affinity for this particular genre and believes people can connect with her on a personal level. To that effect, she explained why the first season of "True Tori" was her favorite and why it delivered an "important message." Those who followed the show may remember that at the time, McDermott had cheated on Spelling with a 28-year-old, per the Daily Mail. Spelling explained to Us, "It was my way of getting my narrative [out] because everyone else was telling my story."
Spelling is getting another chance to get her story out. The star told The U.S. Sun that her upcoming show is "a mix of reality and food and cooking." She continued, "I love to cook and bake and do DIY with my family." She revealed the series would premiere in the summer. It's not only producers and series' creators that recognize her talent, though. McDermott also paid tribute to his wife on International Women's Day.
Dean McDermott says he's 'blessed'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage may be on the rocks. Per Us Weekly, media outlets have been speculating for months that the couple is on the verge of a divorce. Spelling spoke her truth on the "Jeff Lewis Live" podcast in June 2021. When asked if she and McDermott were sleeping in the same bed, she responded, "You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." And when the father of her children did not appear in Spelling's annual holiday card, rumors were rife about the state of their marriage.
However, it seems as if McDermott still has a soft spot for Spelling. In a tribute to his wife and daughters on International Women's Day, the "Open Season" actor called her "fierce." He wrote, "Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women." He said that he was so "blessed" to have them in his life, before adding a heartfelt, "I love you So Much!"
McDermott added a "lucky guy" hashtag, as well as a photo of Stella, Hattie, and two snaps of Tori. Even though the couple may be going through a rough patch, it appears as if McDermott still admires the mother of his children, and is not shy to praise her worth on social media.