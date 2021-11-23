Tori Spelling's Holiday Card Is Causing Such A Stir

Tori Spelling takes pride in her family and often likes to show off behind-the-scenes photos of their lives on social media. That said, a lot of her fans can't help but notice that there seems to be one prominent member of her family that keeps missing from her posts: her husband, Dean McDermott. In fact, there has been a lot of speculation about the state of their marriage in recent months, which even prompted McDermott himself to say something about it. Back in September during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast, the "Chopped Canada" host called all of the rumors "weird."

McDermott was bluntly said, according to Page Six, "When fans speculate, 'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?" He added, "I don't reply anymore. It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'"

And while McDermott is clearly trying to keep his personal matters private, it sure doesn't help that his wife just posted a holiday card of their family on Instagram, but without him. Of course, this will only lead to more questions, and some are already wondering whether this might signal the end for Spelling and McDermott.