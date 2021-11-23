Tori Spelling's Holiday Card Is Causing Such A Stir
Tori Spelling takes pride in her family and often likes to show off behind-the-scenes photos of their lives on social media. That said, a lot of her fans can't help but notice that there seems to be one prominent member of her family that keeps missing from her posts: her husband, Dean McDermott. In fact, there has been a lot of speculation about the state of their marriage in recent months, which even prompted McDermott himself to say something about it. Back in September during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast, the "Chopped Canada" host called all of the rumors "weird."
McDermott was bluntly said, according to Page Six, "When fans speculate, 'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?" He added, "I don't reply anymore. It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.'"
And while McDermott is clearly trying to keep his personal matters private, it sure doesn't help that his wife just posted a holiday card of their family on Instagram, but without him. Of course, this will only lead to more questions, and some are already wondering whether this might signal the end for Spelling and McDermott.
Dean McDermott is cut out of the picture again
Tori Spelling shared her annual family holiday card via Instagram on November 22, which included her five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, and their various pets. When one social media follower asked Spelling why her husband Dean McDermott wasn't included in the photo, she replied with, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," according to E! Online. But, then again, this isn't the first time that McDermott has been omitted from such a special family portrait. Back in 2020, he was also missing from the annual family holiday card. Spelling said he was "away for work" in Canada again but did hold up an iPad with his photo on it for the portrait.
Making matters even more interesting? The following day, Spelling posted a snap of the family's personalized stockings — and guess who didn't get one? Yep, that's right — McDermott! Of course, many commenters inquired about her husband's absence.
Spelling, meanwhile, has kept quiet about divorce rumors. Case in point: When asked about her marriage during an interview on the SiriusXM Radio Show "Jeff Lewis Live," she played coy, even when it got brought up she was spotted with McDermott in Malibu on Labor Day. "We've been going to the Malibu Chili Cookoff since Liam was 1 year old," she said, according to Us Weekly. "He's 14. So it's a tradition. The family does it together every year." Well, it sounds like some holiday traditions are just more important to Spelling than others.