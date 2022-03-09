What We Know About Jake Paul's Surprising Split From Julia Rose

Jake Paul has taken the saying "love at first sight" to a whole new level. The infamous YouTuber first met influencer Julia Rose in 2019, when she starred in his music video "These Days." Ironically, Rose was cast to play the "girlfriend" role in the video. During an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Paul spoke candidly spoke about the moment he knew she was "the one," despite their relationship being on-again, off-again during 2020.

"I told her I loved her the first day that we met," he said while he held Julia close. "I've never done that, ever. I don't love people like that." Although they had only spent six hours together, the YouTuber-turned-boxer just knew the Instagram model was his soulmate. "He's crazy. He's psycho, but I like it," Julia said in response to how she felt when she heard Paul say those three words.

While it sounds like a fairy tale, the couple's relationship wasn't always easy. "We went through a lot of s***, and that's okay. When you're young kids with a lot of responsibility, in the spotlight, and the media's involved in your relationship, and fans are involved in your relationship, it's hard," Paul said.