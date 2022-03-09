Josh Peck Opens Up About His Troubling Past

Behind the scenes, Josh Peck's personal life was a not-so-family-friendly reality. "I just wish I could teleport and tell 13-year-old, chubby Josh, that everything was going to work out," the actor admitted in a 2021 interview with Esquire. According to Peck, the actor tried to find recognition outside of kid shows in other genres and projects, but for years, it was to no avail. While Peck said that comedic work was a consistent comfort zone, he often had troubles with self-esteem.

"I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides," Peck told People in a March exclusive. In his "Drake & Josh" days, the actor was overweight and often turned to food as a source of comfort — and later, to other forms of self-medication, like cocaine use. "I used food and drugs to numb my feelings," Peck explained, adding that these habits were an attempt to cope with a low sense of self-worth.

Peck eventually realized that he was picking up a reputation in entertainment for his bad habits, a revelation that completely turned his life around and put him on the road to sobriety, beginning in 2008. As Peck himself wrote in his 2022 memoir "Happy People Are Annoying," Peck's watershed moment led him to lose a significant amount of weight, get married, and eventually put him on the path to parenthood with the birth of his son Max in 2018 (via People).

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).