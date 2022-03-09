The Tragic Death Of Mork & Mindy Actor Conrad Janis

Conrad Janis, beloved musician and actor best known for playing Mindy's father on the television sitcom "Mork & Mindy," has died. Janis' business manager, Dean A. Avedon, confirmed the news of Janis' death to The Wrap. He was 94. "He was a longtime client and personal friend," Avedon said in a statement. He added, "He will be missed greatly."

Janis was born in Manhattan in 1928 to noted art collectors and gallerists Sidney and Harriet Janis, and later became a gallerist himself (per Variety). Janis began his career as a theater actor, landing his first role in the 1945 Broadway production of "The Dark of the Moon," according to Yahoo.

Over the course of Janis' career, he would go on to star in a string of TV and film productions including "Frasier," "Starlight Theatre," and "Here's Boomer." However, it was Janis' role as Fred McConnell in "Mork & Mindy" that solidified his place as a Hollywood icon.