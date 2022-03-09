The Tragic Death Of Mork & Mindy Actor Conrad Janis
Conrad Janis, beloved musician and actor best known for playing Mindy's father on the television sitcom "Mork & Mindy," has died. Janis' business manager, Dean A. Avedon, confirmed the news of Janis' death to The Wrap. He was 94. "He was a longtime client and personal friend," Avedon said in a statement. He added, "He will be missed greatly."
Janis was born in Manhattan in 1928 to noted art collectors and gallerists Sidney and Harriet Janis, and later became a gallerist himself (per Variety). Janis began his career as a theater actor, landing his first role in the 1945 Broadway production of "The Dark of the Moon," according to Yahoo.
Over the course of Janis' career, he would go on to star in a string of TV and film productions including "Frasier," "Starlight Theatre," and "Here's Boomer." However, it was Janis' role as Fred McConnell in "Mork & Mindy" that solidified his place as a Hollywood icon.
Conrad Janis was an actor and skilled musician
Conrad Janis was a multifaceted entertainer. The "Cable Guy" actor, whose storied career included television and film credits, became a household name when he appeared alongside Pam Dawber as Mindy's father in "Mork & Mindy." The sitcom — which aired from 1978 to 1982 — saw Janis as an overprotective (but loving) father, Fred McConnell.
Janis would go on to appear in over a dozen productions during the course of 20 years. His run on "Mork & Mindy" would ultimately lead to appearance on "The Golden Girls," "Murder She Wrote," and "St. Elsewhere." On the silver screen, he landed parts in "Oh God! Book II," "Mr. Saturday Night," and "The Cable Guy" starring Jim Carrey.
In addition to Janis' acting credits, the New York native was also a skilled jazz musician. He revealed during an interview with film historian Alan K. Rode, that he dedicated countless hours studying the work of trombonist Kid Ory. "In the course of going eight or nine months and listening to him every night, I inadvertently memorized every one of his solos," said Janis. Adding, "When I finally got hold of a trombone I started playing and could play, very badly and stumbling, but I had it in my ear."
It sounds like Janis was a man of several passions, and he'll be missed.