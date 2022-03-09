Love Is Blind Star Issues Long-Overdue Apology To His Ex
On Season 2 of "Love Is Blind," love was found, couples were formed, and weddings took place, but all of that stuff really took a backseat to the drama. Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched Season 2 in full, stop reading here! For those unfamiliar with the unique concept of "Love Is Blind," a group of singles are separated into male and female common rooms, and begin a sort of speed dating with the opposite sex. One man and one woman each enter individual pods that are opposite one another and separated by a wall. That is, the people inside the pods cannot see one another, and are forced to build connections that aren't physical. Once a bond is formed, the two people can choose to exclusively continue getting to know one another, though still in the pods. Once a relationship is established, an engagement happens. After a proposal is accepted, the engaged couple meets face-to-face.
Season 2 of the show gave us some characters — and plenty to talk about. For example, there was that time that Shayne Jansen thought he was talking to Shaina Hurley when it was really Natalie Lee on the other side of the wall. And then there was Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee who seemed to constantly have a new way to ask a woman about her body type. Shake didn't exactly take to the process, despite falling in love, and a broken heart was left in his wake.
Shake Chatterjee was called out at the Love Is Blind reunion
Shake Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati built a strong connection in the pods and ended up getting engaged. After they met, however, Shake struggled to make a physical connection with his bride-to-be. At one point, he even said that he felt like he was dating his aunt, according to Today. Ultimately, Deepti ended up turning Shake down at the altar, and the two went their separate ways. "I just don't have room for anybody in my life that doesn't see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. ... I knew what I had to do," Deepti told Us Weekly after the episode aired.
Shake received a ton of backlash for putting way too much emphasis on the way a person looks, and basically missing the point of the show. On March 4, Netflix released the "Love Is Blind" reunion special, and Shake was called out by "Love Is Blind" co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for not embracing the process. "Love is not purely blind to me. ... I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: 'Love Is Blurry,' OK?" Shake responded, according to Us Weekly. Now, he's saying sorry to the one person he hurt the most in this process.
Shake Chatterjee says he wants to 'be better'
On March 8, Shake Chatterjee took to his Instagram account to share a public apology to Deepti Vempati. He shared a video with his 160,00 followers, and let people know that he's "ready to take accountability for [his] actions." In addition to the video, Shake says that he reached out to Deepti privately. "I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could've been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television," Shake said in the video.
At the time of this writing, Deepti hadn't responded to Shake's public message. However, it appears as though she has moved on from Shake. At the reunion, "Love Is Blind" Season 2 star Kyle Abrams expressed his feelings for Deepti — and it looks like she may be entertaining that, on some level. "The speculation is hilarious. We're playing with [fans] a little bit, but it's funny. Kyle and I have such a beautiful friendship," she told Vulture. Since then, Deepti has made a couple of appearances on Kyle's TikTok.