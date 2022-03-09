How Is Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz's Relationship Going So Far?

When it comes to celebrity romances, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are among the hottest — and we mean that in every way. The actors, both equally successful in their own right, have been romantically linked since 2021, but have yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

Whispers of their rumored fling began in August 2021 when the pair was spotted canoodling in New York City. Kravitz, who is set to make her directorial debut with "Pussy Island," effusively discussed her admiration for Tatum in an interview with Deadline. "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz said. His past work inspired that decision, with Kravitz adding, "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Tatum was previously married to actor Jenna Dewan before divorcing in 2019 (per Us Weekly), while Kravitz finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman in August 2021, according to TMZ. For fans of the actors, who have wondered about the current status of their relationship, Tatum and Kravitz have seemingly confirmed they are still a thing — we're just not sure what that "thing" is.