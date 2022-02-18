Channing Tatum Confirms What We Suspected About His Magic Mike Body

There are many things that Channing Tatum is known for. Like most other celebrities, the star's personal life has always been a big topic of conversation, and we're not going to lie — we were heartbroken when he and Jenna Dewan called it quits, especially after their long history. Tatum rebounded with singer Jessie J, but the romance was pretty short-lived. According to Insider, the pair dated on and off from 2018 through 2020, and though they had a few sweet Instagram posts about one another, it ultimately didn't last.

More recently, Tatum has struck up a romance with Zoe Kravitz, and it's making everyone feel some kind of way. A source told People that the couple is very happy together and they've been spending a lot of time with one another. "They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," the insider snitched. "It's obvious that they are very happy."

And as Tatum's romantic life seems to be flourishing, so does his professional life. Tatum's new romance came shortly after news broke that "Magic Mike 3" was in the works. The report has generated a lot of buzz, and we're also pretty pumped about it. "We're thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back "Magic Mike's" wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor," Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich stated, per Glamour.

But taking your shirt off on camera and achieving a wildly ripped body doesn't come easy — just ask Tatum.