Breana Symone And Karen Larrea Reveal The Most Awkward Moment Of HBO's My Mom, Your Dad - Exclusive

Who knew the ultimate wing woman was your college-aged daughter? That's the premise of HBO's "My Mom, Your Dad," a new reality dating series that dives into the often-overlooked world of dating over 40. In some ways, it's similar to "Bachelor in Paradise" — a group of previously divorced parents move into a house in hopes of finding romance with another castmate. The twist is that their adult children are watching from another room — and sometimes even helping them along through various challenges. Needless to say, it's not short on awkward moments. The secondhand cringe from watching parents make out in front of their kids is very potent, and that's part of what makes the series so addictive.

When Breana Symone nominated her mother Karen Larrea for the show, she had no idea that she'd be forced to watch the most intimate moments of her relationship with Troy Petrick unfold in real-time. "It was is very crazy," Breana tells Nicki Swift. "I'm just thinking back to that moment when we were told, and we were just like, 'So how much are we going to be watching them though? Are we going to be watching them 24/7? Are we going to watching them on our third dates?'"

So, what was the worst part? In this exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the mother-daughter duo tell all.