Cardi B Teases Fans With What They've Been Waiting To See
Cardi B is always one to keep it real. Since rising to fame from her "Love & Hip Hop" days, the rapper has gone on to achieve many great things, including becoming a mom to two children.
As noted by Billboard, Cardi has had an on-and-off relationship with fellow rapper Offset over the past few years. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018 and have since expanded their family. During her June 2021 BET Awards performance with Migos, Cardi showed off her growing bump for the first time and announced she was expecting baby No. 2. Just months later, the "I Like It" chart-topper took to Instagram to announce she had given birth to her second child on September 4. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the duo told People in a statement, adding, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." As of this writing, Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal the name of their son.
Unlike Kulture, Cardi has purposely kept her son out of the spotlight for the time being. However, she recently gave fans a first glance at the 6-month-old.
Cardi B is only willing to show off her son's eye
Cardi B may have given birth to her son six months ago, but she's still not ready to expose the world to a proper photo of him. "Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain't seen him yet," one user tweeted the "Be Careful" rapper on March 9. In return, she quote-tweeted the fan and shared a photo of his eye. "That's all y'all will get," Cardi insisted. As seen in the snapshot above, the closeup pic doesn't show off what her son looks like, but has kept her fans, also known as the Bardi Gang, satisfied for the time being.
"Now why can't I have eyelashes like that," one user replied. "It's the way his eyelash better than mines," another person wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji. "OMG! What beautiful lashes! You don't have to share any pics of your kids! But, this one is beautiful! Thanks for sharing what you don't have to," a third fan remarked. With a large following of 125 million on Instagram and 22 million on Twitter, we're sure that the day Cardi decides to show off a photo of her son on social media, she will send fans into a mini-frenzy.