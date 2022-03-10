Cardi B Teases Fans With What They've Been Waiting To See

Cardi B is always one to keep it real. Since rising to fame from her "Love & Hip Hop" days, the rapper has gone on to achieve many great things, including becoming a mom to two children.

As noted by Billboard, Cardi has had an on-and-off relationship with fellow rapper Offset over the past few years. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018 and have since expanded their family. During her June 2021 BET Awards performance with Migos, Cardi showed off her growing bump for the first time and announced she was expecting baby No. 2. Just months later, the "I Like It" chart-topper took to Instagram to announce she had given birth to her second child on September 4. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the duo told People in a statement, adding, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." As of this writing, Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal the name of their son.

Unlike Kulture, Cardi has purposely kept her son out of the spotlight for the time being. However, she recently gave fans a first glance at the 6-month-old.