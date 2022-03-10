Inside Source Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Truly Feels About Being The Center Of Attention

Following the death of King George VI after a failed lung operation in February 1952, his daughter Queen Elizabeth began her reign, which still stands today. In 2015, she out-ranked her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, and gained the title as the longest-ruling monarch in British history. From spending 70 years ruling the United Kingdom and devoting her life to service, she's become one of the most well-known and respected individuals around the world, per The Royal Household's official website.

The Queen's extraordinary life was rocked in April 2021 after her longtime husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle. Being that their iconic love story ruled the U.K. for nearly 70 years, his passing would be the end of an era. But showcasing her unmatched strength and dedication to her royal duties, The Guardian reports that Elizabeth returned to her work within four days of husband's death. Even though she's gotten used to being the center of attention for decades, it appears being in the spotlight is not Her Majesty's preferred cup of tea.