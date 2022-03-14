The Surprising Role Horror Actor Jocelin Donahue Would Like To Take On - Exclusive

Jocelin Donahue has a knack for horror, starring in independent films such as "The House of the Devil," "Dead Awake," and "All the Creatures Were Stirring." Arguably her biggest roles to date are in "Doctor Sleep," in which she plays the mother of a girl with "the shining," and "Insidious: Chapter 2," where she plays the younger version of Barbara Hershey's character.

Donahue's latest film, "Offseason," which is now in theaters and available on VOD and Digital, is also in the horror genre — and may be her creepiest yet. As Marie, Donahue returns to the isolated vacation town where her late mother is buried, just as the only bridge to the mainland is raised for the winter. Stranded, Marie has one strange encounter after another with the locals, who she soon realizes harbor a deep, dark secret.

But despite all her horror experience — or maybe because of it — Donahue dreams of going in a different direction. During an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, the scream queen revealed the surprising role she'd love to tackle.