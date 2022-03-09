Jocelin Donahue Dishes On Her New Horror Film Offseason And Working On Doctor Sleep And Insidious 2 - Exclusive Interview

"Offseason" was a pretty straightforward, serious film, but did anything funny happen on set that you can share?

There were a lot of funny people working on this set. Like, Joe Swanberg [who plays George] is a really funny guy. I had to be careful not to giggle in our scenes because our relationship is pretty tense as characters. But, I mean, it was a very playful and fun set even though what you see on screen is very creepy and serious.

You've done quite a few horror films over the course of your career, what's appealing about them to you?

Horror is great for actors to work in because we get to do so much. We get to play the drama and the emotion, sometimes there's comedy and lightness, but you also get to have these really high-stakes life or death scenarios. You get to do a lot. The genre in general can explore so many different things because anything can be scary. Your intimate relationships can be scary, or your existential dread is scary, or real-life violence ... There's just so much. I feel like horror encompasses all genres.

One of your past films is "Doctor Sleep" with Ewan McGregor. What was that experience like? And what was it like working with Ewan?

Well, I didn't have any scenes with Ewan. He had all his scenes with my [onscreen] daughter, who was played by Kyliegh Curran. They had a lot of scenes together. So, mostly, I was a mom concerned about these powers that I know my daughter has. In that sense, it was a very emotional role. And [writer/director] Mike Flanagan is just so, so talented and brings this real grounded sense of mentality to his work. So, even though it's scary, there's always these real, authentic family dynamics. And that was fun to get to work with him and play that with Kyliegh.

And in "Insidious: Chapter 2" you played Barbara Hershey's younger self. What was it like working with her? And how did you feel being picked to play a younger version of someone so iconic?

That was really a highlight of my career to get to play her. But since I'm playing a younger version of her, I didn't have any scenes with her, but I did get to meet her in a fitting, and she was lovely. And James Wan, the director, is another massive talent who creates a really welcoming, open environment for his actors. So, that was fun to shoot. During [one] part of it, we shot at an abandoned hospital in Downtown L.A. and that was very creepy. And we also shot in a really cool old Victorian. So, yeah, these guys know how to pick out places that will take you there right away.