The Hilarious Reason Javier Bardem Once Worked As A Stripper

When you think of Javier Bardem, you may think of his wife, Penelope Cruz, or his work in critically-acclaimed films like "No Country for Old Men," and "Mother!" You may even acknowledge the Spanish actor's Oscar nods for performances in movies like "Before Night Falls" and "Being the Ricardos." Interestingly enough, Bardem doesn't view his own triumphs the same way. When he won his Oscar for "No Country for Old Men," he told The Guardian, "I felt great, but it didn't make any sense. It was more: 'Wow, what is this? I need to earn this now so they don't take it out of my hands!'"

Along with his many successes in entertainment, Bardem is also an ambassador of Greenpeace to the protection of Antarctica. In 2018, Bardem rode a submarine down to a remote location in the Antarctic Ocean, according to Greenpeace. The experience lasted two hours, after which Bardem said, "It is an incredibly important mission to go down and document these species in all their colorful existence and to prove the importance of protecting this unique ocean."

But while these aforementioned accolades are well-known by fans across the globe, In fact, Bardem was involved in one particular activity that may, well, come as a surprise.