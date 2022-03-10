Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Have Some Strict Requirements For Their Future House

Jennifer Lopez may have made her mark on the entertainment industry with both her music and her acting skills, but she also happens to know a thing or two about real estate. That's why Lopez, along with her ex Alex Rodriguez, was eager to pass on what she's learned by supporting Project Destined, a program to teach inner-city kids about buying, selling, and owning homes. "...[T]o be able to teach this to kids that don't have the Harvard education is a beautiful thing because it's not just about owning your life, it's not about owning property," Lopez told CNBC. "It's about learning how to manage everything about your life."

Being so savvy when it comes to real estate is, in part, why Lopez deals in super-pricey properties and owns homes in Bel Air, the Hamptons, and Miami, according to Architectural Digest.

Of course, ever since Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck fans have surely been wondering where the two stars could end up living and, in turn, if they'll be making a major property purchase together. While that looks like that's exactly what the two have in mind, they also apparently have some pretty strict requirements for their future house which might make it a little difficult to find the perfect place.