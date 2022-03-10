How Vanessa Bryant Has Made Her Daughters So Happy
Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in January 2020, Vanessa Bryant formed an even closer bond with her three other daughters: Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant. Showering her daughters with affection was the top priority for Vanessa. "Making sure that they know that they are loved, supported and important is what motivates me," she told People in March 2021 when reflecting on the year after losing Kobe and Gigi.
The mother often takes all three daughters on trips, so the family can spend time together. In June 2021, Vanessa brought the kids to Jamaica for a family vacation with Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, per Hola! Vanessa documented the adventures on Instagram, and uploaded two videos at the start of their trip that included commentary from various family members. "I think my mom's gonna ruin the trip because she gets really irritated really fast," eldest daughter, Natalia, joked in the clip. Vanessa, Natalia, and Sharia sported life jackets in one post as they prepared to go water tubing. The Bryant matriarch posted a selfie alongside her youngest, Capri, who wore floaties. "You have 6 months to get rid of those floaties, kiddo. Don't break our streak," Vanessa wrote.
In February, the mom brought her daughters to Disneyland for a family outing. Vanessa uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram that documented the trip. A few weeks later, she did something that really put a smile on the faces of her daughters.
The Bryant family welcomed a new member
On March 9, Vanessa Bryant introduced the world to the newest member of the Bryant family: their dog Loki. The former model snapped a selfie with all three daughters alongside the family's new black-furred German Shepherd and uploaded it to Instagram. "My girls are happy. Big boy Loki," Vanessa wrote in the caption while including heart and dog emoji. She added a second Instagram post with their adorable new pooch, which was just the daughters and their dog. Natalia Bryant had a giant smile across her face while she hugged the German Shepherd, and Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant both smiled for the camera.
Fans gushed over the Bryant's latest pet in the comment section. "Oh he's soo handsome! Love this pic," one follower wrote. "Awww yay!!! Such a cutie!!!" another added. Only a month earlier, followers shared their condolences when Vanessa announced that the family's dog, Crucio, had died. "We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy. Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you. #GoodBoy #RestEasy," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post on February 11 that included adorable snaps of their belated dog sporting various bandanas.
In August 2021, the Bryant family had another reason to smile when Vanessa brought them on a trip to Croatia. Natalia had been slated to travel to the country on her senior trip, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit," the mother wrote on Instagram.