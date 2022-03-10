How Vanessa Bryant Has Made Her Daughters So Happy

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in January 2020, Vanessa Bryant formed an even closer bond with her three other daughters: Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant. Showering her daughters with affection was the top priority for Vanessa. "Making sure that they know that they are loved, supported and important is what motivates me," she told People in March 2021 when reflecting on the year after losing Kobe and Gigi.

The mother often takes all three daughters on trips, so the family can spend time together. In June 2021, Vanessa brought the kids to Jamaica for a family vacation with Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, per Hola! Vanessa documented the adventures on Instagram, and uploaded two videos at the start of their trip that included commentary from various family members. "I think my mom's gonna ruin the trip because she gets really irritated really fast," eldest daughter, Natalia, joked in the clip. Vanessa, Natalia, and Sharia sported life jackets in one post as they prepared to go water tubing. The Bryant matriarch posted a selfie alongside her youngest, Capri, who wore floaties. "You have 6 months to get rid of those floaties, kiddo. Don't break our streak," Vanessa wrote.

In February, the mom brought her daughters to Disneyland for a family outing. Vanessa uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram that documented the trip. A few weeks later, she did something that really put a smile on the faces of her daughters.